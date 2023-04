Nylander signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Nylander will get the NHL minimum $775,000 for the 2023-24 campaign. He played nine games with Pittsburgh in 2022-23, scoring once and adding an assist. Nylander spent most of the season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 25 times while adding 25 helpers in 55 games. Nylander should spend next season with the Penguins as the contract is a one-way deal.