Johnsson (lower body) signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Penguins on Friday.

Johnsson had three assists, seven hits and five blocks in 13 games between New Jersey and San Jose last season. He also contributed nine goals and 30 points in 36 AHL contests with Utica. The 28-year-old didn't play past March 20 because of a lower-body injury. Johnsson will likely compete for a bottom-six spot in Pittsburgh during training camp.