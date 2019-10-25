Martinsen was acquired by Pittsburgh from Anaheim on Friday, along with a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a swap for Erik Gudbranson.

Martinsen will report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the time being, but could be a recalled candidate later in the year. The winger has 152 games of NHL experience, in which he tallied nine goals, 14 assists and 160 shots. The move was less about Martinsen, who has just one year left on his two-way deal, and more about providing Pittsburgh with some cap relief by ditching Gudbranson's $4 million cap hit. Anything that organization can get out of Martinsen will likely be considered the cherry on top of the sundae.