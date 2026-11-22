Kuzmenko scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Nashville.

It was Kuzmenko's first goal of the season; it came in his 13th game since signing with the Pens in the offseason. It's easy to throw shade on his stat line of one goal, one assist and 13 shots in 13 games because we all have short memories. Kuzmenko is carrying the weight of a personal tragedy -- his father Alexander died at age 62 in September after being attacked by a bear while on a fishing trip in Siberia. There are no guarantees that this goal will bring more -- grief can be an anchor, so we're pulling for him in a human way, not one stressed by fantasy expectations.