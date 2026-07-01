Penguins' Andrei Kuzmenko: Headed for Steel City

Kuzmenko signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Kuzmenko's deal is pretty much the Kyle Dubas standard at this point -- a one-year deal that won't impact the team long term and could have value at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old winger logged 52 regular-season games with the Kings last year, producing 13 goals, including eight with the man advantage. Kuzmenko could find himself paired up with fellow Russian Evgeni Malkin on the second line, though his hold on that spot would likely be tenuous at best.