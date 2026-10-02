Kuzmenko (personal) has rejoined the Penguins and was on the ice for practice Friday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Kuzmenko spent the past week away from the team while in Russia following the death of his father, and he was deemed a non-roster player by the Penguins to begin the regular season. The 30-year-old appears to be close to making his regular-season debut now that he's back with the team, but it's not yet clear whether he'll get the green light for Saturday's game against the Canadiens.