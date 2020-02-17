Agozzino picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Detroit.

Agozzino's helper ended a six-game pointless streak for the Ontario native, a stretch that included three contests as a healthy scratch. It was just the second point of the year for the 28-year-old, so fantasy owners will likely want to hold off on picking him up right away. Still, with Patric Hornqvist slotting into a fourth-line role, Agozzino could see an uptick in ice time and opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet.