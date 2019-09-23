Agozzino hit the waiver wire Monday for purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Agozzino -- who signed with the club in the offseason -- will start the year in the minors, assuming he clears. The winger racked up 60 points in 56 games with AHL Colorado last year, but was only able to break into the Avalanche lineup for 11 contests. Despite not making the Opening Night roster, the 28-year-old should be atop the Penguins' short list of potential call-ups.