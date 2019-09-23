Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Placed on waivers
Agozzino hit the waiver wire Monday for purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Agozzino -- who signed with the club in the offseason -- will start the year in the minors, assuming he clears. The winger racked up 60 points in 56 games with AHL Colorado last year, but was only able to break into the Avalanche lineup for 11 contests. Despite not making the Opening Night roster, the 28-year-old should be atop the Penguins' short list of potential call-ups.
More News
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Signs two-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Placed on waivers•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Summoned by parent club•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Demoted to minors•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: First NHL goal•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Agozzino: Recalled by parent club•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.