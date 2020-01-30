Play

Agozzino was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

In nine appearances for the Penguins this season, Agozzino notched one assist, three shots and four PIM while averaging a mere 6:24 of ice time. Whether the winger gets into Friday's matchup with the Flyers will likely depend on the health of Dominik Kahun (concussion).

