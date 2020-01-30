Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Promoted from minors
Agozzino was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
In nine appearances for the Penguins this season, Agozzino notched one assist, three shots and four PIM while averaging a mere 6:24 of ice time. Whether the winger gets into Friday's matchup with the Flyers will likely depend on the health of Dominik Kahun (concussion).
More News
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Returning to minors•
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Recalled from minors•
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Recalled from AHL•
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Placed on waivers•
-
Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Signs two-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.