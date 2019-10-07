Agozzino was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Agozzino is a longtime AHL journeyman who has never been able to stick around at the NHL level. The Penguins signed him this offseason as some extra organizational insurance that's already coming in handy with Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad both heading to injured reserve with lower-body injuries. Agozzino scored 26 goals and 60 points with AHL Colorado last season.