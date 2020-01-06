Agozzino was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Agozzino played in just one game for the Penguins earlier this season in which he recorded 1:44 of ice time. Whether the winger sees the ice during Pittsburgh's three-game road trip will likely depend on the health of Sam Lafferty (illness). If he does play, Agozzino figures to be limited to a fourth-line role and won't provide much in terms of fantasy value.