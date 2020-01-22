Penguins' Andrew Agozzino: Returning to minors
Agozzino was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Agozzino registered one assist and nine hits over eight games during his time with the Penguins. He'll get some bigger minutes with the minor-league affiliate during the parent club's bye week.
