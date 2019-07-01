Agozzino inked a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.4 million at the NHL level with the Penguins on Monday.

Agozzino saw action in just 11 games for the Avs last season, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and 11 shots while averaging 7:49 of ice time. Pittsburgh has a bevy of talented wingers looking for opportunities, including the recently acquired Dominik Kahun, so Agozzino will likely have to settle for at least starting the year in the minors.