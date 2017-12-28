Penguins' Andrey Pedan: Recalled by big club

The Penguins recalled Pedan from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Chad Ruhwedel is considered week-to-week with an upper-body ailment, so Pedan will join the Penguins as the team's seventh defenseman until Ruhwedel is cleared to play. The 6-foot-5 blueliner has picked up two goals and 10 points in 26 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this campaign.