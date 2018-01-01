Penguins' Andrey Pedan: Sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Pedan was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pedan spent just a couple days with the big club before being sent back down -- he was called up on Dec. 28. The 24-year-old defenseman failed to see the ice in his time with the Penguins.

