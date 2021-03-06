Angello has been promoted to Pittsburgh's active roster ahead of Saturday's matinee matchup with Philadelphia.
Although Angello's been added to the active roster, he's expected to sit as a healthy scratch for Saturday's game. He's gone scoreless through four games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Promoted to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Back to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Jumps to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Heads to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Dropped down to minors•