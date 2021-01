Angello was recalled to the Penguins' taxi squad Thursday.

Angello saw action in eight games for Pittsburgh last year in which he garnered one goal on five shots, 13 hits and four PIM. The promotion of Angello is likely more cautionary after Evan Rodgirues (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve, as Angello will likely be hard-pressed to break into an NHL game barring additional forward injuries.