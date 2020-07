Angello (upper body) took part in Monday's non-scrimmage practice, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Angello was part of the nine-player quarantine group that returned to the ice Monday. The natural center figures to be a longshot for the lineup for the first round against the Habs, even if an injury or two impacts the Pens, making him a non-factor for postseason pools.