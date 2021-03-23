Angello was sent to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
This is most likely a paper move as Angello has been in Pittsburgh's lineup for 13 of the last 14 games. Expect the bottom-line forward to be recalled ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Sabres.
