Angello was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Angello has appeared in seven of the last eight games with Pittsburgh and could be recalled ahead of Saturday's game in Buffalo. The 25-year-old has a goal and 28 hits this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Brought up to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Rises to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Added to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Dropped to taxi squad•