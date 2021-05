Angello was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

With the Baby Pens season over, Pittsburgh opted to bring in a handful of emergency depth options. Angello featured in 19 games for the Penguins this season in which he registered two goals on 19 shots, two assists and 51 hits while averaging just 7:59 of ice time but shouldn't be expected to get on the ice in the playoffs.