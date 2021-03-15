Angello was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Angello has been in the lineup for eight of the last nine games, scoring one goal and racking up 29 hits. The 25-year-old forward should hold on to his bottom-line role until the team's forwards are healthy again.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: In lineup Saturday•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Brought up to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Rises to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Moved to taxi squad•