Angello was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Angello, along with Frederick Gaudreau, were swapped out for Josh Currie and Jordy Bellerive in order to get the two veterans some much-needed game action after spending the first month of the season on the taxi squad. Even once Angello is brought back to the taxi squad, which he's a near-lock for, he figures to remain a fringe roster player and could spend more time in the minors on occasion.