Angello signed a two-year, two-way pact with the Penguins on Saturday.

Angello's chances of making the 23-man roster for Opening Night took a big hit when the team signed Evan Rodrigues and Mark Jankowski in free agency. Still, the 24-year-old center tallied 16 goals and nine helpers in 48 games with the Baby Pens and should be near the top of the list of potential call-ups this season.