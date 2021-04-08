Angello will miss the club's next three games after returning to Pittsburgh to be evaluated for an upper-body injury, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Angello registered one goal on four shots and two assists in his last five contests despite logging a mere 7:39 of ice time per game. Without the 25-year-old New York native available to play, Sam Lafferty has been elevated to a third-line role while Radim Zohorna figures to maintain a spot in the lineup.