Angello was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the taxi squad Thursday.
Angello has two points over two AHL games this year. The 24-year-old power forward is being called up to add depth following news that Jason Zucker (lower body) is out "longer term." He can practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad.
