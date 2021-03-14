Angello was promoted from the taxi squad and played in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
Angello picked up two PIM in 6:56 of ice time. The 25-year-old remains a fourth-line option for the Penguins on game days.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Brought up to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Rises to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Added to active roster•