Penguins' Anthony Angello: Inks entry-level deal

Angello signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Thursday. The deal will begin with the 2018-19 campaign.

Angello just finished his third season at Cornell University during which he totaled 13 goals and 26 points in 33 contests. The 2014 fifth-round pick will report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton immediately on an amateur tryout contract. Angello's got great size at 6-foot-5, but he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars just yet.