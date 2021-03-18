Angello was promoted to the active roster Thursday.
Angello is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Devils. Injuries have been a major issue for the Penguins this year, and Angello has stayed in the lineup as a result. The 25-year-old plays a physical game, dishing out 36 hits through 10 appearances this year.
