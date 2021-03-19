Angello was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday.
Considering Angello has appeared in seven straight games for the Penguins, in which he's dished out 23 hits, this is likely nothing more than a paper transaction. Fantasy players should expect Angello to be shifted back to the active roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with New Jersey.
