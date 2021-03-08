Angello was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Angello has appeared in five of Pittsburgh's last six contests in which he dished out 20 hits while averaging 7:12 of ice time. Even with his demotion, Angello could still be in action versus the Rangers on Tuesday in a bottom-six role.
