Angello was assigned to AHL Wilkes/Barre-Scranton on Monday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Angello started the season on the Penguins' taxi squad, and he'll begin preparing for the AHL season. The 24-year-old spent most of his time in the minors last season, and he accrued 16 goals, nine assists and 55 PIM over 48 games.