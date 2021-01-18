Angello was assigned to AHL Wilkes/Barre-Scranton on Monday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Angello started the season on the Penguins' taxi squad, and he'll begin preparing for the AHL season. The 24-year-old spent most of his time in the minors last season, and he accrued 16 goals, nine assists and 55 PIM over 48 games.
