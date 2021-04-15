Angello (undisclosed) is on the Penguins' non-roster list, per the NHL's official media site.
Angello rejoined the Penguins on the road Sunday, but there's still no timeline for his return. The 25-year-old forward has only tallied four points in 19 games this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Rejoins team•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Headed back to Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Promoted to active roster•