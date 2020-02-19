Penguins' Anthony Angello: Pots first NHL goal
Angello scored his first career goal, and first career point, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Appearing in only his fifth NHL game as a last-minute substitute for Evgeni Malkin (illness), Angello quickly capitalized on the opportunity by tipping home a Sam Lafferty point shot late in the first period. The rookie has been fairly productive for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season with 16 goals and 25 points through 45 games, but Angello's unlikely to make much fantasy impact even if he does begin to draw into the Pittsburgh lineup more frequently.
