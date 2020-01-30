Angello was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Angello has yet to appear in an NHL game but could get that opportunity versus the Flyers on Friday. Rather than bring back Sam Lafferty -- who was shipped down prior to the All-Star break -- the club opted to give Angello a look, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the center is leading the Baby Pens with 16 goals in 45 appearances this year.