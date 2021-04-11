Angello (undisclosed) rejoined the Penguins on the road, though he won't play in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
The details of Angello's injury isn't clear, but it's an encouraging sign that he returned to the ice Sunday. The 25-year-old's next opportunity to play is Thursday versus the Flyers. Through 19 games this year, Angello has recorded four points and 51 hits.
