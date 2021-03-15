Angello was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Angello will make his ninth NHL appearance of the season. The 25-year-old has totaled a goal and 29 hits thus far. He'll flank Mark Jankowski on the fourth line in Monday's matchup against the Bruins.
