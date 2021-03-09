Angello was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
With winger Jared McCann (upper body) being placed on injured reserve, Angello should remain in the lineup for now. The 25-year-old Angello provides a physical presence to the bottom six, as he's recorded 20 hits through five games this season.
