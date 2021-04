Angello was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Angello hasn't played in any of the Penguins' last eight contests, so his demotion shouldn't come as a shock. The demotion for Angello comes as the team activates Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) off injured reserve. At this point, Angello will likely be hard-pressed to break into the lineup before the end of the regular season.