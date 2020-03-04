Penguins' Anthony Angello: Suffers upper-body injury
Angello is week-to-week after sustaining an upper-body injury against Ottawa on Tuesday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
The Penguins continue to struggle to shake off the injury bug, though Nick Bjugstad (abdomen) could slot back into the lineup versus Buffalo on Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, Angello was likely headed back to the minors if both Bjugstand and Brandon Tanev (illness) are cleared to return.
