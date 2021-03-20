Angello has been promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday afternoon's game versus New Jersey, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Angello is expected to skate on the Penguins' fourth line and second power-play unit against the Devils. He's potted one goal through 11 games this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Jumps up to active roster•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Back to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Rises from taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Anthony Angello: In lineup Saturday•