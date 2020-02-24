Angello was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Angello appeared in seven games with the NHL squad, scoring one goal and averaging 5:37 of ice time. After the Penguins acquired a few forwards Monday, both Angello and Sam Lafferty were sent back to the minors. The 23-year-old has 25 points in 45 AHL contests this season.