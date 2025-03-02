Beauvillier scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Beauvillier has five points over his last eight games while filling a middle-six role. His third-period tally denied Joonas Korpisalo a shutout with 5:59 left in the third period. Beauvillier is up to 13 goals, 20 points, 114 shots on net, 107 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 61 appearances this season.