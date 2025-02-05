Beauvillier notched an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Beauvillier ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old winger has been inconsistent on offense for much of the season, though the Penguins' lack of depth has allowed him to stay in a middle-six role most of the time. Beauvillier is up to 11 goals, five helpers, 92 shots on net, a career-best 91 hits and a plus-3 rating through 54 contests. He is one point shy of matching his production from 60 outings across three teams in 2023-24.