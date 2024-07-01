Beauvillier inked a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Beauvillier is essentially signing a "prove it" deal with the Penguins after spending last season with three different teams. In his stops with Chicago, Nashville and Vancouver, the 27-year-old winger managed a meager five goals and 12 assists in 60 regular-season contests. Beauvillier does have a 20-goal season to his name but that came back in 2017-18 and he hasn't reached that threshold since.