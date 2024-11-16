Beauvillier recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Beauvillier endured a rough start to the season with just four points in the first month of the regular season, but he's trending in the right direction of late with four points in his last three outings. He's found the back of the net in each of those contests as well. The uptick in form might be worth keeping close tabs on, but overall, Beauvillier hasn't produce at a high level to be worth rostering in all formats.