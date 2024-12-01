Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Beauvillier snapped his five-game point drought with the opening tally at 17:14 of the first period. It would be a stretch to call the winger streaky -- he had one good run in the middle of November, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in just seven of 26 contests so far. He's racked up seven goals, three assists, 52 shots on net, 40 hits and 15 blocked shots while filling a bottom-six role for much of the campaign.