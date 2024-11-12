Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Stars.

Beauvillier snapped a six-game slump with his tally, which broke up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid in the second period. While he doesn't have much to show for it, Beauvillier has been a regular in the Penguins' lineup this season. He has four goals, one assist, 42 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating over 17 contests, but he's averaging just 12:47 of ice time.