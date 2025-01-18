Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Beauvillier snapped a seven-game point drought when he buried his chance on a breakaway in the second period. The 27-year-old winger has been limited to four goals over his last 26 outings since the end of lone point streak this season, a four-game run in which he earned five points. He has 10 tallies, three helpers, 76 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-1 rating through 46 contests.