Mantha scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Mantha has scored twice over the last three games. The 31-year-old is up to four points, 13 shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six contests overall. Playing in a second-line role is suiting the winger well, especially when he seems to have brought out the best in linemates Evgeni Malkin and Justin Brazeau, who helped out on his tally Saturday. That's a physically challenging line to play against, and it's working out for the 4-2-0 Penguins in their unexpectedly strong start to the season.